Ronald (Raland) D. Kilgore Sr., 86, formerly of Smock, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family, from complications of Covid-19. He was born August 3, 1934, in Keisterville, a son of the late Edgar Franklin and Iva Mae Slatton Kilgore.
Ron worked as a roll setter at National Duquesne Works, McKeesport for 34 years and retired from the Herald Standard Newspaper maintenance department.
Ron was formerly a member of St. Hedwig Catholic Church, Smock, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, was active with St. Vincent DePaul Society, a member of the choir, as well as a member of the Rosary Society. He was devoted to the Blessed Mother. He would make rosaries to be distributed among local parishes, hospitals, and the prison. He became a member of St. Joseph Church, Uniontown upon the closure of St. Hedwig Church. He served his community as a volunteer EMT and fireman with the Smock Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of the Grindstone Lion's Club.
Ron was a self-taught carpenter; he completed many home projects and was able to fix about anything. Later in his retirement years he enjoyed building jigsaw puzzles, completing his daily Sudoku puzzle in the newspaper, and his Rubik's cube that he mastered.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregory; brothers George, Carl, Norris, twin brother Roland, James; and sisters Margie and Clemmie. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Ron was a beloved husband, father and pap-pap. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia Garcher Kilgore; his son, Ron Jr. and wife Helen Kilgore and their daughters, Christen, Connie (Nate) Raring and great granddaughter, Zolara; daughter-in-law Kelly Kilgore and children Greg (Erin) Kilgore, Danis (Ben) Miller and great-grandsons Isaac and Lincoln; his son, Bruce and wife Nancy Kilgore and their children, Ally (Evan) McDonald and great-grandchildren Zac and Lizzie, Josh (Christina) Snell and great-grandchildren Hailey, Landon and Noah; daughter Patty and husband Mark Franks and their daughters, Maggie, Krista, Lizzie and great-granddaughters Autumn and Olive; daughter, Pam and husband Larry Kumor and sons Dominic, Nicholas, Jacob Brebrich (Shannon) and great-granddaughters Riley, Cyra, Scarlett and his granddog, Gunner. Also survived by sisters-in-law Mary Kilgore and Sharon Kilgore.
In lieu of flowers, Ron can be remembered by donating to your favorite charity, praying the rosary, or performing a random act of kindness. Matthew 25:23, "Well done, my faithful servant. Welcome home."
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements in the care of DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, New Salem.
