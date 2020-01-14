Hopwood
Ronald Ray Bowlen, 74, of Hopwood, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at home.
He was born January, 7, 1946, in Fairchance. He is a son of the late Charles Allen Bowlen and Violet Mckenzie Berdar and stepfather, George Berdar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his oldest son, Ronald Ray Bowlen Jr.; and brothers, Charles Bowlen and Roy Lee Bowlen Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Voithoffer; children, Joseph Allen Bowlen (Tricia) of Hopwood, Lisa Bowers (Paul) of Rices Landing, Shelly L. Bowlen of Carmichaels, Peggy Ann Donley (Shawn) of Hopwood; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews; brothers and sisters, Mary Fordyce, Norma Donaldson, Earl Bowlen, Linda Martin and Gary Bowlen.
Ronald was a retired steel worker at Cavert Wire and was a U.S Navy Veteran. He loved hunting and fishing.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Tuesday, January 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, January 15, 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of the service. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.