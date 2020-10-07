Ronald Ray Opel Jr.

Footedale
Ronald Ray “Burp” Opel Jr., 56, of Footedale, passed away suddenly Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Betty Opel.
Burp was born June 3, 1964, in Uniontown. He was a 1983 graduate of German Township High School.
He was a long-time commercial roofer for Triangle Roofing, Inc. in Pittsburgh, where he was employed for more than 12 years.
Burp loved to attend demolition derbies and would travel all over PA to attend a derby. He loved the confederate flag and would be dressed from head to toe in it. He also loved to ride quads, hunt and being in the outdoors. Burp loved most his five grandchildren and the time he got to spend with them.
Left to cherish his memory are his father, Ronald Opel Sr.; sisters Cindy Metts (Ross), Rhonda Fisher (Bob), Jane Chisler (Slick); brother Tom Opel (Jamie); son Justin Tarter (Missy); daughter Beth Echols (Josh); stepson Ron Berish (Sarah); beloved grandchildren Justin Jr., Makhi, Maddie, Koda and Abbie. He is also survived by his companion of 24 years, Gloria Hoskins; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, especially Lois and Bob “Griff” Griffin; and also many friends and special friends including Mick, Farmer, Dave and Timmy. Burp is so loved and will be missed terribly by his loved ones.
Family and friends will be received at DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 8, and fromp 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Friday, October 9, in the funeral home, with the Reverend Ross Metts Sr. officiating. Interment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
