Markleysburg
Ronald Richard Bird, 78, of Markleysburg, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023.
He was born April 5, 1945, in Confluence, the son of Ira and Maybelle Schrock Bird.
In addition to his parents, Ronald was predeceased by 14 siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; son, Ronald Jr. and wife, Virginia; and three grandchildren, Levi, Jenna and Jordyne.
He was a member of the Grantsville, Md. Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
He was a graduate of South Union High School, Class of 1964. He was employed by O.C. Cluss lumber Co. for 34 years.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will be held privately with the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.