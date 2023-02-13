Uniontown
Ronald Richter, 76, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, in Jefferson Hospital.
Born April 4, 1946 in Accident, MD, a son of the late Edwin and Thelma Bowser Richter; beloved husband of 57 years to Nema Phillippi Richter; father of, Patrick (Kimberly) Richter of Uniontown and Matthew (Jennifer) Richter of Reading; grandfather of, Ryan, Shawn and Bella Richter; brother of Loretta Roebuck of Uniontown and Pat (Dale) Armel of Lemont Furnace; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Ron was a carpenter and enjoyed Hunting, shooting, riding horses and motorcycles.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 12, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 13. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
