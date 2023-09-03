Uniontown
Ronald S. Cassidy, 78, of Uniontown, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Uniontown Hospital.
He was born October 8, 1944, a son of the late Stephen J. and Thelma Freed Cassidy.
In addition to his parents; Roanld is predeceased by his son, Kevin Cassidy; and sister, Maureen Cassidy.
Ronald is survived by daughter, Kelly Cassidy and her son Alan of Latrobe; grandchildren Steven R. Cassidy (Sasha Spillar) of Greensburg and Trinity Campanelli; numerous great- grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Cassidy Honsaker of Uniontown and Colleen Lemansky (Michael) of Hopwood; and daughter-in-law, Pamela Cassidy of Uniontown.
He was a 1962 graduate of Uniontown High School where he participated in the PA state basketball championship. After high school, Ronald attended West Virginia University and always followed the Mountaineers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Uniontown Red Raiders Basketball Team.
He retired as a Controller Engineer for Robert Shaw in New Stanton, PA, Ellijay, GA, and Moody, MO.
He was a member of the Hutchinson Sportsman Club and AMVETS post 103 Hopwood. He was an avid fisherman and golfer.
Arrangements are under the direct care and supervision of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD. As per the family's wishes all services will be held privately.
The family request that donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund in Ronald's honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.