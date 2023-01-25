Uniontown
Ronald Terrell Lee, Sr., LPN, 53, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday January 22, 2023.
He was born Tuesday, May 27, 1969, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Ronnie Tyrone Terrell and Geraldine Lee.
Ronald was predeceased by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Angela Price Lee; children, Laryssa Price, LPN, and RJ Lee Marcell Lee; and his sister, Barbara Lee.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 27, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Interment will be private.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
