Ronald Terry "Beetle" Bailey, Sr., 77, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 6, 2022, in his home, with loving family at his side. He was born February 17, 1945, in Lemont Furnace.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Edward and Edra Chidister Bailey; brother, Robert Bailey; and sister, Shelva Jean Bailey.
Ronald was an employee of US Steel for over 23 years, a member of the Lemont Sportsmen's Club and the Hutchinson Sportsmen's Club. He was a passionate hunter and fisherman and a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra "Sandy" Franklin Bailey; seven children, Ronald Bailey (Stacey Matthews), Robert Bailey, Jeffrey Bailey (Kimmi), Kimberly Villaneuva (Matthew King), Christopher Bailey (Brittney), Jason Bailey and Ashley Snooch (Leo); 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Ann (Lee); and his canine companion, "Spanky".
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, October 12, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
