Smithfield
Ronald W. Davis, 81, of Smithfield, died Thursday, December 24, 2020, in his home. He was born November 16, 1939, in Pleasant Unity, a son of the late Ralph and Ruth Marks Davis.
Mr. Davis was a graduate of the former Hurst High School and he attended Penn State University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was employed as a welder working for Fruehauf and Malsbury. He also later worked in security for the Laurel Highlands School District.
He was a member of the Fairchance Veterans of Foreign Wars and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Uniontown.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor E. Clark Davis; his children, Margaret Bernard and husband Rodney of Arizona, Mark Davis of Smithfield, Matthew Davis and wife Barbara of Arizona, and Michael Davis and wife Sheila of Smithfield; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Shuey and husband Warren of New Florence.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Ann Davis; and a brother, Ralph Edward Davis.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 31, with Pastor Kevin Anderson and Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in the Stouffer Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Hopwood AmVets. Those attending will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
