Uniontown
Ronald “Butch” Wayne Maraugha, 72, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, in Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Ronald was born January 19, 1948, in Bute, a son of Joseph and Gladys Skarren Maraugha.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several siblings.
He is survived by his children, William “Bill” Maraugha and Trish, Ronald Maraugha and Jenn, Lisa Maraugha, and Travis Maraugha and wife Marisa; five grandchidren, Billy Maraugha, Amber Maraugha, Hayley Maraugha, Aaron Shimko and Teagan Maraugha; four siblings, Joseph Maraugha, Catherine Sheffield, Dennis Maraugha and wife Deb, Greg Maraugha and wife Anita; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, in the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will be private.
