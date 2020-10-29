Ronald Zavislan

Monarch
Ronald "Ronnie" Zavislan, 80, of Monarch, formerly of Oliver #3, passed away Monday October 26, 2020, at Holiday Camplands, Andover, Ohio.
He was born April 14, 1940, in Oliver #3, a son of the late John and Margaret Homa Zavislan.
He graduated from North Union High School with the class of 1958.
Ronnie began working for Republic Steel Mill shortly after graduating and the LTV Steel Mill for 36 years until his retirement.
Ronnie was a member of the Holiday Camplands Association, Andover, Ohio and was a former member of the Valley Sportsman Club and West Leisenring Fire Department.
He was Catholic and was a former member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.
Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mary "Honey" Halasz Zavislan; sisters, Johanna Blosser and husband Jim of Uniontown, Margaret "Peggy" Anthony of Uniontown and Janet "Jan" Shirley and husband Bill of Connellsville; sisters-in-law, Margie Miller and husband Ronnie, Lee Roycroft and husband Wayne and Lynne Halasz; special niece, Annette Datz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Captain Barry A. Zavislan, U.S. Army; sisters, Sister Barbara Ann Zavislan, S.H.S, and Gloria Murphy; mother and father-in-law, Mildred and Joseph Halasz; brother-in-law, Joseph "Sluggo" Halasz.
Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425, from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Additional visitation will be held from 8 until 9:15 a.m. Friday when Prayers of Transfer will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown at 10 a.m.
Committal will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
In following with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, Ronnie's family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines are followed during visitation and the funeral services.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
