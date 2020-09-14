McClellandtown
Ronnie J. Walters, 62, of McClellandtown, passed away at home, in his sleep, Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
He was born March 1, 1958, a son of June and Mary Walters.
Ronnie is survived by his son, Ronald Walters; daughter Shayla Jones; older brother David "Ricky" Walters; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, in St. Paul's A.M.E Church, 187 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
Professional arrangements are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.