Point Marion
Ronnie R. Metz, 58, of Point Marion, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 9, 2023, at his home.
Born November 21, 1964, in Uniontown, he was a son of the late Harry A. Metz, Sr. and Mary Mae Borrer Metz.
He was formerly employed as a laborer in a poultry plant in Hinton, Virginia. Ronnie loved to fish and spending time outdoors.
Surviving are his beloved life companion of more than 22 years, Kathy Rizer; two sisters, Karen Grimes and husband, Richard, and Judy Metz, all of Point Marion; a number of Rizer family in-laws; and many friends.
Also deceased are brothers, Roger Lee Metz and Harry Metz, Jr.; and sisters, Mary Sears and Jean Dean.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service, Wednesday, with Pastor Kathy Griffith officiating. Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
