Uniontown
Ronnie Ray Kulenovic, 65, of Uniontown, passed away on July 1, 2022, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.
Ronnie was born on August 30, 1956, a son of the late Malic and Myrtle Miller Kulenovic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers.
Ronnie was a member of the American Legion Post 51, Catholic War Veterans and Polish Club. He loved to fish and work on cars.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Debra Kulenovic; children, Samantha Kulenovic and Will Staggers, Tabitha Kulenovic and Harvey Phares, Natasha Kulenovic, Katie Kulenovic and Ronnie Ray Kulenovic, Jr. all of Uniontown; grandchildren, Farrah Maust, Brayden Staggers, Greyson Phares and Harley Phares on the way; siblings, Clifford Kulenovic and Pam Fike of Uniontown, Judy Marek of Uniontown, and Betty Everly of Smithfield; special friends, Lou Varney, Randy Tomasek, Chuck “Bango” Thomas and many others; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, in the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown, PA, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD. A service will be held in the funeral home at 5:30 p.m. Interment is private
