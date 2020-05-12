Formerly of Uniontown
Mrs. Rosalie Bittner Cummings, 81, of Dickson, Tenn., died Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Mrs. Cummings was born January 1, 1939, the first newborn of the new year for Uniontown. She was a daughter of the late Charles W. and Gladys Louise McDowell Bittner.
She was a retired bookkeeper for Mundel's Furniture and Mattress Store. By trade, she was a beautifully talented seamstress having made blankets, quilts and clothing. She might be remembered as the CapriSun Lady from Dickson County's Christmas in the Country event. Rosalie was a very gentle soul and had a great love for her family and her Dunkin Donuts family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Sarah Bittner; and stepsister, Faith Shelley.
Mrs. Rosalie Cummings is survived by her husband, George H. Cummings Sr.; her children, Rob Arnold (Sharon), Ruth Wilson (David Tissue), George Cummings Jr. (Michele), Paul Cummings (Belinda), Margaret Cole (David); her sisters, Myrna Bittner and Tracie Kennedy; half-brothers Charles and Michael Bittner; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to CareNet Pregnancy Medical Center, 305 S. Main Street, Dickson, TN 37055.
A service to celebrate Rosalie's life was held Sunday, May 10, under the direction of TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME in Dickson, (615) 446-2808, TaylorSince1909.com.
