Point Marion
Rosalie Hammack, 80, of Point Marion, departed her loving family Friday, February 5, 2021, and joined her husband, James Hammack at the gates of Heaven.
Rosalie was born August 17, 1940, in Steubenville, Ohio, to the late Mary Gibbons then later adopted by the late Joe and Mary Chulick December 28th 1951.
Rosalie was a devoted wife to the late James Hammack and devout mother. They were married May 4, 1973, and together they raised 11 children, two children from James' previous marriage, Richard and Eric Hammack of Masontown, W.Va, three children from her previous marriage, Richard Appleton of Georgia, Laura Appleton-Dixon of Morgantown, W.Va., and Deanna Minor of Hagerstown, Md., and six children of their own, Shawn Hammack of Michigan, Christopher Hammack of Hagerstown, Shari Hammack (deceased), Mary Sebulsky, Therese Hammack and Adam Hammack, all of Point Marion.
Aside from the children she doted on, Rosalie is survived by her twin sister, Rose Marie Saunders of Morgantown, two younger sisters, Regina Ricks of Tennessee and Sophia Gibbons of Florida; a younger brother, John David Carr of Alabama; brother-in-law Carlton (Buddy) Hammack and wife Joyce of Morgantown; sister-in-law Carol Wolfe of Fairmont, W.Va.; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family, whom she meant the world to.
They shared their lives here on earth for almost 50 years, now James will take Rosalie's hand and together they will be welcomed home by their late daughter, Shari Hammack; Rosalie's mothers, Mary Gibbons and Mary Chulick; her father, Joe Chulick; her father and mother-in-law, Wilburn and Georgia Hussing Hammack; sister-in-law Susan (Susie) Cale; and great-granddaughter Abigail Burgraff. They will begin Chapter 1 of a great story that no one on earth has read and it will go on forever.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 8, and from noon until 12:30 p.m., when a prayer service will be held, Tuesday, February 9, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, followed by Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. in St. Hubert Roman Catholic Church, Point Marion, with the Rev. Fr. Douglas Dorula as celebrant. Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
CDC recommendations will be observed in the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.