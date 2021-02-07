Point Marion
Rosalie Hammack, 80, of Point Marion, passed away peacefully, Friday, February 5, 2021, at her home.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from noon until 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, followed by a Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. in St. Hubert Roman Catholic Church, Point Marion. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
A complete obituary will be published in Monday's edition of the Herald-Standard, or see www.herod-rishel.com
