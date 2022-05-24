Rosalie M. Fike

Fayette County
Rosalie Marie Dunham Fike, 87, of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home in Carlisle. She was born May 5, 1935, to the late William Ray Dunham and Sarah Mae McLaughlin Dunham of Fayette County.
Rosalie was a graduate of Georges High School Class of 1953. She was a faithful member of the Mechanicsburg Church of the Brethren and was actively involved in the women's fellowship for many years. Rosalie was also a member of the Old Bellaire Chapter No. 375 Order of Eastern Star.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, William "Dale" Fike. She and Dale married September 24, 1955, and together raised four children, Tina Miller (Jim), Jody Fike (Denise), Jill Bretz (Lee) and Sally Fike. She was a grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of 11.
In addition to her parents and husband, Rosalie was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Ellen Heltebran, Nellie Mae Clinton-Moody and Sarah Elizabeth Brady.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, in Mechanicsburg Church of the Brethren, with viewing beginning at 1:30 p.m. Private burial will take place at Mechanicsburg Cemetery. A time of fellowship and luncheon with the family will be held immediately following the interment at her church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association at www.alz.org.
To sign the guest book for the family, visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.