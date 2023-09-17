Uniontown
Rosann Nardozzi, 78, passed away on Monday September 11, 2023 at Mercy Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Born April 9, 1945 in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna Mazzitelli Papale.
Rosann is survived by her husband Dale F. Nardozzi; children, Jennifer Nardozzi of Miami (formerly of Uniontown) and Dale Anthony Nardozzi of Uniontown; brother, Charles Papale and his wife Josie of South Carolina.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and youth group coordinator. She was also a member of the Christian Mothers and church decorating committees. Although fond of reading, calligraphy and flower arranging, Rosann most enjoyed playing mahjong with her beloved friends.
Rosann obtained a business and economics degree from California University, PA. Professionally, Rosann worked at both the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh and at Rich's Farms where she served in the marketing and buying departments. But above all, her priority was taking care of her loving family.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday September 21 in the DONALD R. CRAWOFRD FUNERAL HOME (HOPWOOD) and on Friday September 22 when a eulogy will be shared at 9 a.m. followed by prayers of transfer at 9:30 a.m. and a Mass of Christian burial in St. John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m..
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sisters of St. Basil the Great at Mount Saint Macrina, Uniontown, PA. Sistersofstbasil.org.
