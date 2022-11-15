Roscoe M. Valentine Sr.

McClellandtown
Roscoe M. “Rocky” Valentine Sr., 63, of McClellandtown, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 12, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 9, 1959, in Uniontown, son of Catherine Valentine and the late Roscoe Lee “Mickey” Valentine.
Besides his father, he is preceded in death by his son, Roscoe M “Rocky” Valentine Jr.; great-grandchildren, RyLeigh and Gunner; and son-in-law, Harry “Bucky” King Jr.
Rocky is survived by his mother, Catherine Valentine; his beloved wife, Diane Valentine; sisters, Delores Byers and Lori Valentine; brothers, Michael (Stella) Valentine, Gerald (Kim) Valentine, Dwayne (Sandy) Valentine and Delbert (Shelly) Valentine; daughters, Lisa King of Brownsville, Jeanette (Curtis) Ross of Fairchance, Tiffoney Friend of Footdale and Angie Valentine of Uniontown; grandchildren, Justin, Gabrielle, DeAnna (Michael) Weasenforth, Michael, Shienna (Travis) Fresh, MaKayla (Leo) Workman, Celina, John, Gianna and Kyla; great-grandchildren, Preston, Ava, MayleiAnna, Sidney, Kyzer, Lilah, Kayson, Carson, Shia and Leo; two special friends, Mike Friend and Bruce Clites; and his beloved pet, Poohmba “Bubba”.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, with Pastor Virginia Eberhart officiating.
Interment will follow in Jacob’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.