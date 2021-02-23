Rose A. Machesky passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, in Mt. Macrina Manor, with her loving family by her side. She was born June 18, 1927, a daughter of Nicholas Morgan and Theresa Damico Morgan.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in death by her husband of 70 years, Walter "Lefty" M. Machesky; brothers Robert, Sullivan and Harmon Morgan; sisters Yolanda (Yo) Caporella, Delores Brewer, Josephine Jolliffe, infant Ann, and 10-year-old Annie.
She is survived by three daughters, Donna Hudock (Michael), Darlene Vargo Morrison (Joseph) and Roseann Harger; grandchildren Michael Vargo, Martin Harger Jr. (Amy), Mike Hudock, Andi-Jo Vargo, Holly Eicher (Sean), Amber-Lynn Harger and Seth Vargo (Kimmy); great-grandchildren Alyssa Bella, Sage Harger, Walter Bella III, Chloe Harger, Ryker Maglione, Presley and Pria Vargo; sister-in law and brother-in-law Louise and John Petish; several nieces and nephews.
Rose was a member of St. John the Baptist Church of Perryopolis. She was a homemaker and loved embracing family traditions and preparing holiday foods. Her specialties were spaghetti and meatballs, halupki and nut rolls. She enjoyed crochet, sewing and made many baby blankets and sweaters for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. She spent time playing cards and games with them, telling stories from the past, and watching many movies with them. Rose found great delight in watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up.
Rose's family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Mt. Macrina Manor, where she was known as "Grammy" or "Grandma," for the exceptional daily care and continuous love and kindness they provided. Also, special thanks to the amazing activities staff at Mt. Macrina Manor, who kept the family connected to Rose during the COVID-19 visiting restrictions via safe window visits, booth visits, web/video chat, and phone calls. Additionally, many thanks to Redstone Hospice for the excellent services provided to Rose and her family.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where prayers of transfer will be prayed at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 25, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, with Father Rody Mejia as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist R.C. Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Mt. Macrina Manor in memory of Rose A. Machesky.
PA mandated COVID-19 restrictions will be followed including the wearing of face masks and social distancing.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.