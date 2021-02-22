Rose A. Machesky, 93, of Perryopolis passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Rose's professional funeral arrangements are incomplete, will be announced tomorrow and have been entrusted to the care of the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis, PA.
