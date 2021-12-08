formerly of Leckrone
Rose Ann O'Lear, 67, of Greensburg, formerly of Leckrone, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, in her home.
She was born March 28, 1954, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Mildred Gush Walters and the late Harold R. Walters.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara James of Point Marion; her brother, Ted Walters of Leckrone; and her uncles, Earl (Butch) Walters of New Salem and Donald Walters of Amend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Francine Ewing.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Venetta Lincoln and her family for taking such wonderful care of Rose throughout the years.
As per her wishes, all plans and services are private and under the care of Ferguson Funeral Home of Scottdale.
