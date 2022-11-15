Dilliner
Rose Ann Pecjak, 74 of Dilliner, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at Stonerise Nursing Center in Morgantown, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Dilliner on Nov. 8, 1948, a daughter of the late Harry O. and Leona Everly Mathews.
A 1966 graduate of Mapletown High School, Rose Ann was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dunkard. She had previously worked as a dietitian for Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She is was a kind, caring, devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed gardening and canning with her family.
Surviving are her two sons and their wives, Buddy and Becky Pecjak and Mike and Lisa Pecjak, all of Dilliner; six grandchildren, Luke and Allison Pecjak, Anthony, Alex, Andrew and Aliza Pecjak; two brothers, Harry Mathews of Eastlake, Ohio and Charley (Sue) Mathews of Dilliner; and a sister, Mary Jane (Willard) Bolyard of Dilliner.
Deceased are two sisters, Dorothy Gray and Eva Teter, and a brother, Herschel Mathews, Sr.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the RICARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Funeral services will begin at 8 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Andrew Lawrence officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery at a later date.
