Rose Ann Peterson, 78, of Uniontown, formerly of Pollock Pines, Calif., passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. She was born February 4, 1944, in New Salem, a daughter of the late Santo and Annunza Barbabella Crucio.
Prior to her retirement, Rose was a registered nurse for many years. She was also an administrator and teacher of nursing.
Rose is survived by her nephew, Frank Crucio and wife Kelli of Connellsville; her niece, Gina Crucio of N.C.; great-niece, Julia Crucio of Connellsville; great-nephew, Santo Crucio of Connellsville; special friends, Marge Trincia and family of Uniontown, and Fran Orsini and family of Uniontown.
Rose's family would like to thank Lisa Leona and Gina Devito for their love and support.
In addition to her parents, Rose was predeceased by her husband, George Peterson; and a brother, Francis P. Crucio.
A memorial service for Rose will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville (724) 628-9033.
