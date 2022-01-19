Masontown
Rose Ann Valeri, 91, of Masontown, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2022.
She was a daughter of the late Akron Show and the late Anna Bowser Show. She is survived by two daughters, Deborah (Darrell) Patton of Washington, Pam Valeri of Connellsville; a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Valeri of Irwin; seven grandchildren, Brad (Chrystelle) Vail, Brian (Nicole) Patton of Washington, Monica Valeri (Tim) of Uniontown, Melissa (Scott) Cragen of Coraopolis, Jeffrey Patton , Nick Valeri of Irwin, Jarrett (Jennifer) Valeri of North Huntington; and seven great- grandchildren, Caleb, Noah, and McKenna Patton, Abigail and Owen Cragen, Charlotte and Cecelia Valeri; a sister-in-law Kathy Show; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rose Ann was preceded in death by her husband John Valeri; and her two sons, John D Valeri and Timothy Valeri.
She was a good, strong prayer warrior with a long life full of people she loved who really loved her back. Rose Ann was an avid and excellent gardener in her younger years. A member of the Masontown Brethren Church, she loved the Lord, her family and neighbors. Rose Ann was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She weathered adversity with grace and hope and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday January 21, 10 to 11 a.m. the time of service Saturday, January 22 at the Masontown Brethren Church, 110 W Church Avenue, Masontown, PA
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Masontown Brethren Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at WVU Uniontown Hospital, 1 east and south and the Amedisys hospice team for their compassionate care.
Arrangements are being handled by Bernard M Townsend Funeral Home, Masontown.
