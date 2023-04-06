Uniontown
Rose L. Tedrow Thomas, 83, of Uniontown, passed Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Bella Healthcare. She was born July 2, 1939, in New Geneva, a daughter of the late Eugene and Mary Tanner Tedrow.
Rose was the beloved wife of 62 years to the late John C. Thomas Sr.; father of John C. "Pete" Thomas Jr. (fiancee Kim Walton) of Uniontown, and the late Richard L. Thomas; grandmother of Lauren Nicole Thomas, Jennifer Bree (fiance Thomas Mills) and Kody (fiancee Abigail Wingrove) Thomas, all of Uniontown; and great-grandmother of Cutler Mills, Isaac and Anthony Luckey, and Aylah Walton; sister of the late Roger G. Tedrow. Many nieces and nephews also survive as well as her dogs, Newt and Bibby.
She was a member of Triumphant Fellowship Church.
Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 7, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8. Entombment to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
