Uniontown
Rose M. Adams Fabery, 66, of Uniontown, passed away after a lengthy illness Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was born June 11, 1957, in Uniontown, a daughter of Rose Marie Mosako Adams Bradley, and the late Frank R. Adams.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank R. Adams Jr.; her stepfather, David Bradley; and her aunt, Mary Ann “Mimi” Polink.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, William (Amy) Fabery of Uniontown; her granddaughters, Mia and Allison Fabery; her brothers, Ronald (Christine) Adams and James “Larry” (Linda) Adams, both of Uniontown, Thomas (Anna) Adams of Dubois, and Robert D. Adams of Uniontown; her nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn Adams, William (Jennifer) Orr, Thomas (Shai) Adams and Rachel (Sam) Lim; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Rose was a selector at Anchor Glass for 10 years then Rose Plastics and worked at the Hallmark Store at Uniontown Mall.
She enjoyed bingo, playing cards with family, and was a big Elvis fan.
Friends are welcome from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 2, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 3. Interment will follow at St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
