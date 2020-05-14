Uniontown
Rose M. Coulter, 69, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born January 10, 1951, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Stephan Dulick and Caroline Fila Dulick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Coulter; two sisters, Betty Stafford and Barbara Clymer; and a grandchild, Brittany Haney.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina M. Haney of Lemont Furnace; grandchildren Ashleigh Haney and Brandon Haney of Lemont Furnace; brothers and sisters Mary Miller of Washington, Steve Dulick (Joyce) of Mingo Junction, Ohio, Albert Dulick (Gloria) of Piney Fork, Ohio, John Dulick (June) of Connellsville and Charles Dulick (Diane) of Coal Center.
Rose was an avid pool player and loved spending time with her family.
A celebration of Rose's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.