Rose M. Duda Kordich, 86, of Allison #1, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021.
She was born on March 12, 1935, to the late Stanley and Mary Skravek Duda.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church of Brownsville, an active member of the church who enjoyed making pirohi with all of her church friends.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas William, Sr., on November 20, 2000; brothers, John, Edward, Anthony, Stanley (Pete) and Paul; sister, Stella Swansiger; sisters-in-law, Mary Duda and Nevada Duda; and brother-in-law Jim Coking.
Rose is survived by her children, Thomas Jr. and wife Cindy, Martha Hunter and husband Thomas, Chuck Kordich and wife Jamie, and Anna Kordich and Kevin Kimpel; grandchildren, Adam and wife Mackenzie Kordich, Kaitlyn Kordich, Brianna Hunter, twins, Derek and Joshua Deyling, Ashley Petrone and Logan Kordich; great-grandsons, Cooper and Ethan Kordich; sister, Frances Coking; brothers, Joseph and wife Fran, and Thomas and wife Arlene; sisters-in-law, Pat Duda and Jean Duda; and many nieces and nephews.
Per Rose's request, there will be NO VISITATION.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Divine Liturgy at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Brownsville, at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, with the Rev. Fr. Christopher Burke as celebrant.
Interment to follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Hartley for his professional care.
Donations in her memory can be sent to Hillman Cancer Center, Uniontown, or Amedisys Hospice Care. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
