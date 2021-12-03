Rose M. Farnella Peskie Scowary passed on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Born February 27, 1924, in Lambert, daughter of the late Gennaro and Angelina Vomero Farnella.
Beloved wife of the late, John J. Peskie Sr., and Ernest P. Scowary.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, John J. (Rita) Peskie Jr. of Uniontown; her grandchildren, Angela (Richard) Coldren of New Stanton, Natalie Peskie of Uniontown, and Mindy Peskie of Pittsburgh; her great-grandchildren, Joseph and John Coldren.
In addition to her parents, and husbands, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Connie McDonough and Betty Posey; and her brothers, Louis, Joseph, Robert, Eugene, James and Edward Farnella.
Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Rose was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, worked in the Cap Division for Anchor Hocking, and sold Avon products for over 50 years, and enjoyed to go bowling.
Viewing at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Ext. Uniontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, where a Blessing service will be held on at 10 a.m. on Monday. Interment to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Amedysis Hospice and Beechwood Court for the care given her.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
