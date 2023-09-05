Uniontown
Rose M. Yocabet Dirda, 76 of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, in WVU Uniontown Hospital.
She was born September 13, 1946, in Thompson # 2 PA a daughter of the late Larry Sr. and Alverta Hennessey Yocabet.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the following brothers, Larry Jr., Edward, Harold, Ronald, David, and Richard Yocabet; sisters, Betty Wilson, Shirley Hough, Judy Onderko, Patty Hmelyar, Linda Brown and Alice Brown.
Rose was a member of the St Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Brownsville and was very active in all areas of her Byzantine religion and could be seen at just about every church event in the area.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Paul E. Dirda; son, Paul S. Dirda and wife Bobbie Jean of Uniontown; grandchildren, Austin and Harlie Dirda; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rose's family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday September 5, and until 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, September 6 at the KISH - FABRY FUNERAL HOME, Inc. 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA, when a Panachida service will be held. A Divine Liturgy will follow at 10 a.m. in the St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church 302 Third St. Brownsville, PA with the Rev. Fr. Christopher Burke and Rev Fr Jerome Botsko as celebrants. Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown, PA.
Parastas Service will be held in the funeral home Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
