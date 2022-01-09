New Salem
Rose Marciano Yonkura, 98, of New Salem, formerly of East Millsboro, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, with her family by her side.
Rose was born January 5, 1923, in Mount Pleasant, the daughter of William and Mary Riley Marciano.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; son, Michael; two sisters, Tressa Kovach and Alice Gossett; granddaughter, Patty Cmarik; son-in-law Jerry Veach.
Rose was a lifelong member of the Apostolic Faith, she supported missions abroad, along with helping many family members and friends in their time of need. She made mission trips to both Brazil and the Philippines. Rose held many offices in the church, including head cook, Sunday school teacher and president of the ladies group. She raised a young lady from the age of 12, Marlena Taylor DeFilippo, as a result of her mothers' death. Rose will be sadly missed by her loving and devoted family.
Rose is survived by two sons, Harry Yonkura, Kevin Yonkura and his wife Valerie; daughter, Joyce Veach; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; and Dona Yonkura.
A private funeral visitation and funeral service for Rose was held for family on Saturday, January 8, 2022, with entombment following in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Rose's professional funeral arrangements were entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
