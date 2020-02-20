Formerly of
Uniontown
Rose Marie Ambrose Kois, of Concord, N.C., passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born June 27, 1925, in Fredericktown, a daughter of the late John Anthony Ambrose and Mary Anastasia Roney Ambrose. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Ambrose and John Ambrose Jr.
Left to cherish Rose’s memory are her two daughters, Dr. Jean Kois and Joan Kois Woodward and their husbands, Dr. Jose Pena and Ned Woodward. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, George William Woodward, Sarah Rose Woodward, Joseph Bishop Woodward, Grace Anna Woodward, Lily Rose Pena and Laura Elise Pena.
Rose graduated from Centerville High School in 1944 and was a paralegal secretary for her uncle, John Roney, who graduated from Harvard Law School. On June 26, 1954, she married George Henry Kois and they moved to Carmichaels. In 1967, George and Rose moved to Uniontown, into a new home that George built for his growing family.
Rose dedicated her life to being a loving wife and especially loving mother for her two girls. She was active at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and served as the secretary of St. Joseph’s Christian Mothers for many years. She was also a member of the Catholic War Veterans in Uniontown.
She very much enjoyed her grandchildren and traveling to fun places with her girls. She was able to travel to Rome, Paris, London, Budapest, Vienna and Hawaii. However, her fondest memories were the camping trips to 48 states with George and her girls. She loved cooking Polish and Hungarian food and her specialty was apple pie and veal paprika.
After her husband George passed away in 2002, she moved to Charlotte, N.C., to be closer to her daughter Jean and family. She died peacefully at the age of 94 after living a very full life. She will be missed dearly.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 21, and 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be said, Saturday, February 22. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.