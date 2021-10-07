Hopwood
Rose Marie Apicella Yauger, 90, of Hopwood, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in King's Personal Care Home, Fairchance.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Amzi "Jake" Yauger; a son, David Yauger and a daughter-in-law, Patty Yauger.
Rose was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed camping summers at Posey Corners Campground in New Alexandria.
She is survived by a daughter, Christine Whitlock and husband David, and a grandson, Nathan Whitlock, all of New Salem; a grandson, Tim Whitlock of Ocean City, Md.; a great-granddaughter, Olive Rose Whitlock of Mechanicsville; and a sister, Barbara Jean Vilk of Wycliffe, Ohio.
Funeral services are private for the family, led by Pastor Andy Miles and under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME in Fairchance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.