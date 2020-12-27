Blainesburg
Rose Marie Crawford, 91, of Blainesburg, died Monday, December 21, 2020.
She was born Monday, October 14, 1929, in California, a daughter of the late Dominic and Gaetano Pollai Panepinto.
Rose enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. She was a loving wife, a wonderful mother and the best "Nun" to her granddaughter, Gabby.
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by a daughter, Roseann; and three sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 61 years, Dale Crawford; two children, Terry Crawford of Blainesburg, and Bob Crawford and wife Heather of California. Also surviving are her granddaughter, Gabrielle Crawford; and stepgrandson Dominic Martini.
Services are private, at the convenience of her family and have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
