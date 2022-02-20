East Millsboro
Rose Marie Cutic, 88, of East Millsboro, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, in her residence.
Rose was born November 10, 1933, in Isabella, a daughter of Samuel Poljak and Agnes Bogonovich Poljak.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Martha Parcarell, Anna Tumich, Max Poljak, George Poljak, Mary Poljak and Mildred Crandell.
Rose is survived by her sister, Monda and Robert Redman of East Millsboro; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
