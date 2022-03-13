Uniontown
Rose Marie DeLuca Miller, 75, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., with loving family by her side.
She was born August 30, 1946, in Monessen, a daughter of the late Lawrence J. and Mary Jane Chunkala DeLuca.
Rose was a graduate of Monessen High School and a member of St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus, Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown.
Many people will remember Rose from working at Dr. Rand's Dental Office, Hixenbaugh's Drug Store or Frick Tri-County Credit Union.
After retiring from the credit union, she decided to become a CNA, because she enjoyed taking care of people.
Rose enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas with her husband Terry, as well as playing the slot machines at local casinos. On holidays she would gather her family for an Italian style meal. She would prepare enough pasta to feed the neighborhood. For birthdays she would make her triple layered cake with the best homemade icing.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 53 years, Terry; two sons, Christopher and wife Melinda, and Timothy; and her beloved dogs, Molly and Daisy.
To honor Rose's wishes, services are private, under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.