Bobtown
Rose Marie Gagne, aka "Patty Pekar", 78, of Sewickley, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver. Rose was born Tuesday, April 20, 1943, a daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth Sheranko Pekar Sr. of Bobtown, where she was raised and was a graduate of Mapletown High School.
Rose is survived by her son, Michael Gagne and wife Kristen of Monaca; her daughter, Michelle Focer and husband Gary of Sewickley; her son, Bernie Gagne and Kelly Porter of New Brighton; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Andrew Pekar Jr. and wife Betty Sue of Bobtown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Christine Mary "Tyna" Knox; and her three great-grandchildren, Gavin Thomas Thurnher, Caleb John Thurnher and Lily Ann Thurnher.
Rose was a loving mother and grandmother who cherished spending time with her family, loved banana popsicles, watching Judge Judy, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She was a kind and caring person who loved to laugh and always had a smile on her face. While our hearts are broken, we can take comfort in the fact that she was a woman of faith and she is surely dancing with the angels.
Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, in the Saint Ignatius Worship Site of Saint Matthias Parish in Bobtown. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com.
