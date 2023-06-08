St. Louis, Mo.,
formerly of Uniontown
Rose Marie Harford Bryson passed away Friday, June 2, 2023.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Bryson; loving mother of Mark (Janice) Howard, Patrick (Nichole) Bryson, Steven Bryson, Caroline Bryson-Kerzman, and Shirley (Patrick) Wooding; adoring grandmother of Nick, Keaton, McKenah, Tucker, Alivia, Abigail, Taylor, Ben, Patrick, Jacob, Dayna, Liam and Caroline; and dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Funeral services are pending at this time.
Entombment at Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery and Mausoleum in Forth Worth, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.