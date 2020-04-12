New Salem
Rose Marie "Bubba" Karlowicz-Richardson, 91, of New Salem, passed away April 10, 2020, at Monarch Meadow Personal Care Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Karlowicz; her first husband, William McKulka; and her second husband, Harry T. Richardson. She was also preceded by her baby sister, Josephine; her brothers, Ed Kindervater, Frank Karlowicz, Tom Karlowicz, Bob Karlowicz; and sisters, Charlene Karlowicz and Florence Richardson.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah McKulka-McClelland, Kim Essig, Diana Barcheck and her husband Mark; grandchildren, Danielle Palmer (Jim), Christopher Rattay (Tiffany), Caryn Richardson (Robert), Ashlyn Barcheck, Grant Barcheck; brother, John Karlowicz; great-grandchildren, David Knox, EOCN Zachary T. Knox U.S. Navy, Mya Rattay, Ava Rattay, Hudson Marcinek and Mackenna Marcinek; many nieces and nephews; two special friends she loved like daughters, Mary Ann Vrabel and Jane Kish.
Rose enjoyed taking care of everyone and her greatest gifts were shown through cooking, baking and devoting her life to the New Salem community and Saint Procopius Parish.
Professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME in New Salem, where a private service will be held April 14, due to the COVID-19 virus. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. Memorial contributions can be made to your favorite charity and continue to spread kindness through this difficult time.
We would like to thank Dan and Katie Vivian and their entire staff at Monarch Meadow Personal Care Home for the wonderful care they provided and Amedisys Homecare and Hospice for our "Bubba".
Online condolences can be made to kish-fabry.com.
