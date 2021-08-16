Rose Marie King Cross

Blainesburg
Rose Marie "Omie" King Cross, 87, of Blainesburg, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, with her loving family at her side.
She was born May 16, 1934, in Blainesburg, a daughter of the late John and Julia Vadordi King.
Rose was a longtime and faithful member of The Calvin United Presbyterian Church in Brownsville. She greatly enjoyed cooking and baking.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Cross who passed away in 2013; her son, Chris R. Cross, in 2014; four sisters, Mary Dowler, Sue Swarrow, Liz Horvath and Julia Kovach; four brothers, John "Turp" King, Andrew "Gutch" King, Elmer "Buder" King and Frank King.
Rose was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by her three children, Debbie McKnight and husband Harry, Robin Cross, Lee Cross and wife Darla; five grandchildren, Christie Cross, Bob Cross and wife Amanda, Chris Cross and wife Gina, Stacie McKnight, Niles Hansen; four great-grandchildren, Gia Cross, Rico Cross, Jada Cross and Madalyn Cross; daughter-in-law, Kerri Cross. Also survived by many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Ben.
Friends will be received will be in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 17. A Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Aleda Arnold Menchyk officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Rose's name to The American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or to Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 307 Spring Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
