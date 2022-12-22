New Salem
Rose Marie Lutz Smith, 61, of New Salem, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
She was born June 3, 1961 in Brownsville, daughter of Opal Ross Lutz and the late James Lutz.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Ann Stone.
Rose was a graduate of Brownsville High School. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, picnics and traveling. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family.
In addition to her mother left to cherish Rose's memory are her husband, Gary Smith of New Salem; sons, Gary Smith and Keith Smith (Andrea) both of Uniontown; daughter, Nancy McCune (Shane) of Derry; brother, James Lutz, Jr. of LaBelle; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and her pet dog "Mellow".
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, PA. In accordance with Rose's wishes there will be no public viewing.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and the funeral home Facebook page.
