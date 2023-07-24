Dunbar
Rose Marie Martin, 81, of Dunbar, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in her home, peacefully, with her loving family by her side.
She was born December 3, 1941, in Dunbar, a daughter of the late Patsy and Irene D'Amico Maddas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant sister, Anna Marie; brother, Anthony Maddas; a brother-in-law, Frank Martin; and a nephew, Nicholas D'Amico.
Surviving are her loving husband and love of her life of 60 years, Kenneth; loving daughter, Becky (Bobby); brother, Robert (Bobbie Joan) D'Amico; sister-in-law, Cheri Maddas; and brother-in-law Alan (Kathy) Martin; her sisters-in-law, Linda (Bob) Blystone, and Shirley Szabo; special cousin, Betty Dunaway; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and two great-nephews, Lincoln and Jameson.
Marie treasured her family and held them dear, including her beloved uncle, Sullivan D'Amico, for whom she worked for over 50 years.
Her honesty, her caring disposition, her work ethic, and her love of God are only a few qualities that describe Marie. She never gossiped or uttered a mean word about anyone. Marie was the type of person who greeted everyone with her smile and a warm hug. She had a personality that would melt your heart. She will be missed by all she loved and knew. She touched many lives and she will never be forgotten and forever loved.
Marie also treasured her status as a lifelong member of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in Dunbar.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon Monday, July 24, in St. Aloysius Church Roman Catholic Church, Ranch Road, Dunbar, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m., with Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant.
Due to limited space in the church and in lieu of flowers, Marie would want you to express your love to those you have in your life and cherish all of your beautiful blessings.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home's Facebook page @burhanscrouse.
