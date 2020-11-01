Uniontown
Rose Marie Moser Koziel, 90, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 28, 2020, at home, with her loving family by her side.
She was born July 8, 1930, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Anna Hanzes Moser and Michael A. Moser.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, John E. Koziel, who passed away April 4, 2020; three children, Rose Ann Hough, John M. Koziel, Ron Koziel; one son-in-law, Sonny Hough; and her sister, JoAnn Castor and husband Charles.
She is survived by her loving children, Joyce Walters and husband Buck of Hopwood, Tom Koziel of Uniontown, Bob Koziel and wife Leslie of New Eagle, Patty Perkins and husband Jeff of Uniontown, Lori Mariotti and husband Brian of Connellsville; 23 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Rose was a homemaker and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She treasured her role as caretaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was happiest on holidays and occasions when her home was filled with those whom she loved
Rose was a member of St. Mary Nativity Roman Catholic Church. She and her husband John were active participants in Relay For Life and organized the Ron Koziel Memorial Golf outings for many years.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at Twin Oaks Homecare and Amedysis Hospice for their loving care and support in her final days. Also to Dr. Putnam and staff as well as Mt. Macrina Manor for many years of wonderful care they provided to Rose and husband John over the years.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction of THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. A private funeral mass will be held in St. Mary's Nativity Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to be made to St. Mary's Church. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be in affect during visitation and maskS are mandatory upon entering the building.
