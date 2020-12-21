Rose Marie Neun

West Brownsville
Rose Marie Visnesky Neun, 86, of West Brownsville, passed away at LaFayette Manor, Uniontown, on December 17, 2020.
She was born June 19, 1934, in Allison, a daughter of the late Steve and Rose Visnesky. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Hans Neun; sister, Gladys Schantz; and brothers, Leroy Redman, Steve, John and George Vesnesky.
Surviving are her children, Rose Marie and Mary Ann; brother Andrew (Sandy) Vesnesky, sisters, Mary Ann Moriarty, Margaret Rutherford, Elizabeth Staso and Irene Reposky; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions all services are private and professional arrangements are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
