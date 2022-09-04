Uniontown
Rose Marie Pinardi Veres, 88, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at The Manor at St. Mt. Macrina, in Uniontown, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in the presence of her son and daughter-in-law. She was born on January 23, 1934, in Allison, daughter of the late Mario and Mary Pinardi.
She graduated from Redstone High School in Republic, and after working for several years, married her husband, Willie. They lived in Brownsville with their two children until she and Willie moved to Uniontown in 2002.
In Brownsville she worked at Crosskeys Human Services, volunteered at St. Peter's Catholic School when needed and later worked as a cashier at Morrisons restaurant for 20 years. She loved to bowl and did so for many years at Gudac Bowling Lanes, Grindstone.
In Uniontown she volunteered her time at the St. Vincent de Paul store and at St. Mary Nativity Church. She spent every Wednesday morning praying the Rosary with a group of ladies and residents of Marquis Gardens Place. She continued with bowling at Manor Lanes in Hopwood, into her 80's. Going to the casino was another of her favorite pastimes.
She was good at making others laugh and her sense of humor was often aimed at herself. She was a generous and loving person, who always put others before herself.
Rose Marie was preceded in death by her husband, William Veres; her daughter, Mary Ann Jaram; her brother, Mario Jr.; sisters-in-law, Barbara, Kathryn and Albina Pinardi.
She is survived by her son, Bernard Veres and his wife, Kim; grandson, Daniel; son-in-law, Ed Jaram; brother, Charles Pinardi; sister, Eileen Houska and her husband, Larry; brother, Anthony Pinardi and his wife, Karen; sister, Phyllis Simard and her husband, Rick; nephews and nieces and their families; and an aunt and uncle, Rose and Frank Horka.
Family and friends will be received in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, and until the Prayer Service, at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Nativity Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, on Wednesday, September 7. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
