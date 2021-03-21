Gates
Rose Marie Ritenour, 60, of Gates, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital of complications due to Covid-19. She was born July 12, 1960, in Uniontown, a daughter of Herbert Ritenour and Anna Roman Ritenour, both now deceased.
Rose loved attending the Masontown Bingo with her sister and thoroughly loved traveling to flea markets and yard sales.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers for Rosie. Jesus was ready to meet her.
Surviving are her sister, Barbara Smalley and husband Otto of Gates, and her special niece, Rebecca Smalley, who she dearly cherished with all her heart.
Family and friends will be received in the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, McClellandtown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 22. Graveside services, with Gary Workman officiating, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown. Following CDC guidelines, it is mandatory that masks be worn at the funeral home visitation.
