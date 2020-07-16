Collier
Rose Marie Schock, 61, of Collier, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Mon General Hospital in Morgantown. She was born December 8, 1958, a daughter of the late Opal Stafford Sabatini.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Nick Sabatini; Russell Baker and Linda Mitchell.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Schock; children Michael James Schock (Christine) of Deer Lake, Carl Schock Jr. of Mexico, Robbie Lee Baker (Shondell) of Uniontown and Shawn Allen Schock (Debbie) of Collier. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and siblings Richard Baker (Kim), Shirley, and Susan Coburn.
Rose was Protestant by faith.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m., the time of the service, Friday, July 17, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be private for the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
