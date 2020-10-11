New Geneva
Rose Marie Vincent Loring, 90, of New Geneva, formerly of Cassville, W.Va., passed away peacefully, October 8, 2020, from this world into the arms of her Lord and Savior, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 8, 1930, in Montana Mines, W.Va. to the late Clinton "Sparky" and M. Madeline Vincent.
Rose battled with Dementia for several years. In addition to her parents, Rose was predeceased by her twin at birth; her husband, William H. Loring Sr. in 1966; and her oldest son, William "Bill" Loring in 2018.
Rose was a strong, loving woman who raised her 10 children on her own after the death of her husband. She was an excellent cook and loved baking homemade bread, rolls and other treats. She loved watching her favorite soaps (over 50 years) and her family knew not to call at those times. Throughout the years, she was a member of the Lions Club, Point Marion Eagles and Parents Without Partners. While raising her family, Rose worked at Hills Department Store and later Houze Glass where she retired in 1995 after 20 years of service.
The children are extremely grateful for their mother's unconditional love and sacrifice for them. The admiration and respect they have for their mother is immeasurable and they know they will reunite with her again in eternity with Jesus.
Her long life was blessed by seeing four more generations of family born. Surviving are her sister and best friend, Patricia Tennant of Mesa, Ariz.; and Rose's nine children, Ralph "Kiner" (Nancy) Loring, Valli (Bill) Dunham, Kerby (Tim) Stahoviak, Ed "HotRod" Loring , CB (Pam) Loring, Barry (Kathy) Loring, Duke (Susan) Loring, Patty Loring Dills and Brian (Tina) Loring; 21 grandchildren, Dawn (Rick) Staub, Tanya Michael and Kim Kisner, Christine (Paul) Eckert, LeAnn (Marty) Bergman, Todd Dunham, Timothy Stahoviak, Matthew (Deana) Stahoviak, Daniel (Chris) Stahoviak, Eric (Angie) Loring, Aaron (Dawn) Loring, Michelle Loring, Justin (Patience) Loring, Chas (Maria) Loring, Wesley (Maddie) Loring, Jayme (Danny) Patterson, Alyssa Loring, Austin Loring, Andrew Dills, Ashley Dills, Justin (Stephanie) Loring, Brandi (Jason) Smith; 23 great-grandchildren, Casey (JR) Wilson, Brianna Zinn, Aimee (Christian) Miller, Noah Michael, Emma and Ian Eckert, Ava Bergman, Peyton Dunham, Phillip Stahoviak, Kyle, Kage, and Kali Loring, Shawn and Christopher Loring, Nicholas, Anthony and Lucinda Loring, Owen Loring, Evee Loring, Colby and Kyle Patterson, Ayden, Lamiya and Gunner Loring; and two great-great-grandchildren, Carson and Avery Wilson. Rose is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Ruth Loring Spangler and Francie Loring; and many special nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the New Geneva Baptist Church, Front Street, New Geneva, 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and again from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Tuesday with Pastor Terry Hagedorn officiating. Interment follows in Beverly Hills Memorial Cemetery, Westover, W.Va.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care of their mother Rose. The nurses and aides were extremely compassionate with each visit.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the New Geneva Baptist Church, 6 South Street, New Geneva, PA 15467 or Meals on Wheels, c/o Masontown Senior Center, 22 S. Main Street, Masontown, PA 15461.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.